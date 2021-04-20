Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $11.92 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $11,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded down $2.34 on Tuesday, hitting $126.91. 10,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,379. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.49. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.48 and a one year high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

