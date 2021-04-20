Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $14.92 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $14,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

IJH traded down $4.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,366. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.36. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $147.67 and a 12 month high of $272.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

