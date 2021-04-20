Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,823 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.79.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $3.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $373.30. 57,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $343.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

