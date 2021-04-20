Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.22. 89,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,700,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $126.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.