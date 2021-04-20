Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

NASDAQ PNFP traded down $7.02 on Tuesday, hitting $84.72. The company had a trading volume of 23,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,652. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $96.52.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PNFP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.22.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $438,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,407.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $200,089.89. Insiders have sold 97,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,929,890 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.