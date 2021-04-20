PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PLx Pharma from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PLx Pharma stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. PLx Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 5.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.21.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PLx Pharma will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PLx Pharma news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 486,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PLx Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.52% of PLx Pharma worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment.

