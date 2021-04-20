POA (POA) Market Capitalization Reaches $28.20 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 20th. One POA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0983 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. POA has a market cap of $28.20 million and $1.84 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, POA has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.
POA Profile
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 286,779,733 coins. POA’s official website is poa.network. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
