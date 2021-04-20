Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 499 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average of $51.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.73.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

