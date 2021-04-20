Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 395 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 10.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Penumbra by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Penumbra by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.29.

In related news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total transaction of $2,594,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 539,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,964,041.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEN opened at $279.59 on Tuesday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.11 and a 12-month high of $314.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,035.52 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.01.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.69 million. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

