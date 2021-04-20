Poolz Finance (POOLZ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.96 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for about $21.99 or 0.00039143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $34.82 million and $10.96 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 58% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00062360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.52 or 0.00273307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004381 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00025582 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.31 or 0.00935187 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $371.49 or 0.00661347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,220.88 or 1.00086760 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

