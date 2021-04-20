PopularCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PopularCoin has traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar. PopularCoin has a market cap of $361,675.09 and $1.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,156,659,346 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

