PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $273,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $971,907.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,902 shares of company stock worth $1,619,553. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

PCH opened at $61.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.17 and its 200-day moving average is $49.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $62.49.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.00%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

