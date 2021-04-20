PowerPool (CVP) Market Capitalization Hits $71.82 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $71.82 million and $7.01 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.11 or 0.00005453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00067779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00091468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.65 or 0.00645616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00045966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,128,598 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

