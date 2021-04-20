PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $47.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PPD. Robert W. Baird lowered PPD from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PPD in a report on Friday. Mizuho downgraded PPD from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Truist downgraded PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded PPD to an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PPD presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD opened at $46.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion and a PE ratio of 308.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.87. PPD has a 12 month low of $21.46 and a 12 month high of $46.49.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PPD will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 22,935 shares of PPD stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $871,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,459,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of PPD stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,661.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,492 shares of company stock worth $10,997,846 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPD by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 77,519 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the 3rd quarter worth $446,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of PPD by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 38,180 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the 3rd quarter worth $719,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PPD by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 60,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

