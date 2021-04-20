PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Raised to $195.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $173.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.72.

PPG Industries stock opened at $168.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $172.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 23,367 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,458,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

