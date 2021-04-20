Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of Pulse Biosciences worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 18,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLSE opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.85. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $45.82.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLSE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Maxim Group started coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

