Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,849 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 26,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,457,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after buying an additional 54,133 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 67,965 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 30,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares during the period. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $303,395. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FCF shares. Stephens began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $94.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

