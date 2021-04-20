Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,810 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,733,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,459,000 after purchasing an additional 519,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 375,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 212,659 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 788,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 121,203 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 120,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 252.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 142,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.29. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $23.13.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.27 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VECO. Barclays raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

