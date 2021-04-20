Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 7,362 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,056 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,362 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $95.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.08 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,960,464.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $4,546,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,000 shares of company stock worth $7,126,560. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

