Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Position in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.19% of Ocwen Financial worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ocwen Financial by 291.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 13,385.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCN stock opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $209.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.10 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average is $26.54. Ocwen Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $32.51. The company has a quick ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $231.00 million during the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.45%.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

