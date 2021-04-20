Primerica (NYSE:PRI) PT Raised to $188.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PRI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Primerica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.57.

Shares of Primerica stock traded down $2.49 on Tuesday, hitting $158.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,537. Primerica has a 1 year low of $91.77 and a 1 year high of $163.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $594.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primerica will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.3% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 50,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 65,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

