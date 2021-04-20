Primerica (NYSE:PRI) PT Raised to $188.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.75% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PRI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Primerica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.57.
Shares of Primerica stock traded down $2.49 on Tuesday, hitting $158.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,537. Primerica has a 1 year low of $91.77 and a 1 year high of $163.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.44.
In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.3% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 50,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 65,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Primerica
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.
