Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 65,489 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,489 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after buying an additional 130,084 shares in the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 62,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 30,882 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

FTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

NYSE FTI opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 4.54%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

