Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,330 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 904,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 176,487 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 170,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 48,719 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 6,401,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,199,000 after purchasing an additional 29,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,091,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,052 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GNW opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

