Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 123,938 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Kraton worth $6,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraton by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,597,000 after purchasing an additional 273,717 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kraton by 264.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 307,904 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Kraton by 31.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 354,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 84,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Kraton by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 242,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

KRA opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64. Kraton Co. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.34.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $406.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

