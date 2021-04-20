Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.22 Million Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 372,154 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,651,000 after purchasing an additional 217,337 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 913,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,999,000 after buying an additional 214,590 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 421.9% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 208,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,426,000 after buying an additional 168,188 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 119,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 920.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 102,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $104,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,692,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,995,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $2,203,895.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,771,509.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,816 shares of company stock worth $6,728,329 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.00. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $37.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

