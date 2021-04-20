Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,073,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,035,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,283,000 after acquiring an additional 84,468 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,094,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,081,000 after acquiring an additional 298,714 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 677,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,642,000 after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 667,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,703,000 after acquiring an additional 31,871 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $112.92 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $64.85 and a 1-year high of $113.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.40.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

