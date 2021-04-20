Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 23,050 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 244,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,050 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KELYA. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,989.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $524,440.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,937.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $700,051 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average of $20.87.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

KELYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.