Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,179 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.80% of Natus Medical worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,729,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,824,000 after acquiring an additional 263,371 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,030,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,688,000 after acquiring an additional 208,328 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,275,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,562,000 after acquiring an additional 68,791 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,139,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,838,000 after acquiring an additional 376,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NTUS opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $950.67 million, a PE ratio of -51.03 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average of $22.92. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $28.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

