Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $112.25 on Tuesday. Prologis has a 1-year low of $80.12 and a 1-year high of $113.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.50 and its 200 day moving average is $102.20. The company has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Raymond James started coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.15.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

