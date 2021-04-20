Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of PLD stock opened at $112.25 on Tuesday. Prologis has a 1-year low of $80.12 and a 1-year high of $113.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.50 and its 200 day moving average is $102.20. The company has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
