Propy (PRO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $738,979.00

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Propy coin can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001406 BTC on popular exchanges. Propy has a market capitalization of $54.76 million and approximately $738,979.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Propy has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00066326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019900 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00089395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.28 or 0.00641208 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00043191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Propy Coin Profile

Propy (PRO) is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 coins. The official website for Propy is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Buying and Selling Propy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

