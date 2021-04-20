ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) Trading Up 0.3%

ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE:PROS) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.70. Approximately 50,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 96,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

The firm has a market capitalization of $554.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.62.

ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $199.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. ProSight Global had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ProSight Global, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

