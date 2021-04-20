Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Short Interest Update

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 5,770,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 121,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of -273.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $99.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.35%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. Barclays upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.