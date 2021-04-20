Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $91.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.57.

PRU opened at $98.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $99.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of -273.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.35%.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

