PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Shares Up 2.4%

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) shares shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.79. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, cosmetic products, tea based beverages, and fruit juices, as well as leases office space. It offers its products under the Pepsodent, Lux, Lifebuoy, Dove, Sunsilk, Clear, Rexona, Vaseline, Rinso, Molto, Sunlight, Wall's, Royco, Bango, and other brands.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.