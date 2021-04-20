Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFTI)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. Puradyn Filter Technologies shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 6,500 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

Puradyn Filter Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PFTI)

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bypass oil filtration systems for use with internal combustion engines and hydraulic equipment that use lubricating oil worldwide. The company offers its products under the Puradyn brand name. Its Puradyn system cleans oil by providing a second circuit of oil filtration and treatment to continually remove solid and liquid contaminants from the oil through a filtration and absorption process.

