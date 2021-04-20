PWR Coin (PWR) Trading 2,426.5% Higher This Week

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded up 159.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 20th. One PWR Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PWR Coin has traded 2,426.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PWR Coin has a market capitalization of $5.40 million and $223.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PWR Coin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,975.74 or 1.00061386 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00035161 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00012094 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.78 or 0.00548401 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $207.08 or 0.00370176 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.17 or 0.00826163 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.00119080 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003617 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PWR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PWR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.