Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Cut by Analyst

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the energy producer will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $50.89 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 million, a PE ratio of -45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average of $43.74.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 750 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

