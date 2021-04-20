Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Hexcel Co. Decreased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Hexcel in a report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HXL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

HXL opened at $57.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $64.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.83.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 203.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 17.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.