Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Boosted by Analyst

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $8.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.84. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $7.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $44.68 EPS.

GS has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.32.

Shares of GS stock opened at $343.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $118.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $334.07 and its 200 day moving average is $271.97. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

