Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.26.

NYSE:WFC opened at $43.88 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $181.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

