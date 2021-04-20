Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Wipro Limited Raised by Wedbush (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Wipro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wipro’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WIT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $6.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. Wipro has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $7.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,902 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,366,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,670,000 after purchasing an additional 643,077 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,479,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,657,000 after purchasing an additional 392,567 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 448.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 399,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 326,733 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 521,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 321,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

