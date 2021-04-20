Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.14. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.50 EPS.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $152.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.95. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $462.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Insiders sold a total of 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.