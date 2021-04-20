Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Washington Federal, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Washington Federal in a research note issued on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $32.76 on Monday. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average is $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth $23,693,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,639,000 after purchasing an additional 748,399 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,226,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,576,000 after purchasing an additional 491,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,265,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,496,000 after purchasing an additional 345,223 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 785,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 200,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

