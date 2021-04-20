Qtum (QTUM) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.60 Billion

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $18.44 or 0.00033074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and approximately $2.60 billion worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,332,152 coins and its circulating supply is 98,298,349 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

