Qualtrics International (XM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $213.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of XM opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.19.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

