QuickSwap (QUICK) Trading Down 12.4% This Week

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for $151.86 or 0.00269140 BTC on major exchanges. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $24.26 million and $362,027.00 worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00062365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.85 or 0.00270904 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004375 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00025583 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.47 or 0.00938402 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.55 or 0.00656741 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,459.84 or 1.00066086 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.