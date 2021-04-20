R. R. Donnelley & Sons (RRD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:RRD opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $359.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.60.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

