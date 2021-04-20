Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.09.

NYSE DRE opened at $44.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 77.29, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 70.83%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,399 shares of company stock worth $2,457,687. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 5.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 455,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 24,619 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 45.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 126,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 39,917 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

