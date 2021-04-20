Raymond James Lowers Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$35.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. Citigroup increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$16.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on Suncor Energy to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.78.

SU stock opened at C$26.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.26. The stock has a market cap of C$39.91 billion and a PE ratio of -9.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.28 and a 1 year high of C$29.55.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.26 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently -29.68%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

