Raymond James Reiterates “$7.00” Price Target for B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BTG. Scotiabank reduced their target price on B2Gold from $11.00 to $9.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut B2Gold to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. B2Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.76.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $4.96 on Friday. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $479.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Snow Capital Management LP increased its stake in B2Gold by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 2,036,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,404,000 after buying an additional 585,573 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 589,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 396,500 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,933,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,595,000 after purchasing an additional 120,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

